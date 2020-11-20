DH Toon | Cows over people?

DH Toon | 'Gau cabinet', 'love jihad' bill: Cows over people?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Nov 20 2020
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 09:15 ist

Cementing their position on what has a hotly-contested issue, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana signalled on Tuesday that they will enact laws to regulate interfaith marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men. If the laws are brought in, these two states would become the first to crack down on what is termed "love jihad" by Hindu activists.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the 'gau (cow) cabinet' will be held on November 22, he said.

