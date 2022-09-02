Dhami seeks probe in 'backdoor recrutiment' allegations

Dhami urges Speaker to institute inquiry into 'backdoor recruitment' in state assembly

Allegations of favouritism have been levelled against former Vidhan Sabha speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Sep 02 2022, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 12:10 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has written to Speaker Ritu Khanduri asking her to institute an inquiry into allegations of backdoor recruitments in the state assembly.

"You will agree that the state assembly is an autonomous constitutional institution. Maintaining its sanctity has been our topmost priority," Dhami said in his letter on Thursday.

Also Read — Uttarakhand: At least 20 people complain of breathing difficulty after gas leak; hospitalised

He urged Khanduri to consider instituting a high-level probe into the allegations of irregularities in the appointments to the state assembly, an allegation that has been in circulation on social, electronic and print media for some time.

He said if irregularities are detected, the recruitments should be cancelled and provisions should be made for neutral and transparent recruitment to the constitutional institution.

Allegations of favouritism have been levelled against former Vidhan Sabha speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal in appointments made during his tenure.

He has been accused of appointing relatives and acquaintances of political leaders in the Vidhan Sabha.

Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami
India News

