Dharam Sansad hate speech case: Uttarakhand Court grants Yati Narsinghanand bail

An Uttarakhand Court (at Haridwar) on Monday granted bail to Yati Narsinghanand, head of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh, in a case registered against him for hate speech at the Dharam Sansad last month, LiveLaw.in reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey granted him bail noting the offences reported to have been committed by him are punishable by up to 3 years of imprisonment.

