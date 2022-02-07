U'khand Court grants Haridwar hate speech accused bail

Dharam Sansad hate speech case: Uttarakhand Court grants Yati Narsinghanand bail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 20:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An Uttarakhand Court (at Haridwar) on Monday granted bail to Yati Narsinghanand, head of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh, in a case registered against him for hate speech at the Dharam Sansad last month, LiveLaw.in reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey granted him bail noting the offences reported to have been committed by him are punishable by up to 3 years of imprisonment.

Uttarakhand

