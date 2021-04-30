Don't queue outside vaccination centres, have not received vaccines yet: Arvind Kejriwal

As the vaccination drive for ages 18-44 is set to begin on Saturday, May 1, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to not queue outside vaccination centres.
"We have not received vaccines yet and are in constant touch with companies. Everyone will get inoculated with an appointment," he said.
Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also urged people to not rush to vaccination centres on Saturday as the stock of vaccines is not available yet.
More to follow...
