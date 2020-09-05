Double whammy of Covid-19, China border flare-up hits Ladakh

At a time when the world is battling with Covid-19 pandemic, the fresh flare-up between Indian and Chinese troops along LAC has heightened the sense of uncertainty among residents of Ladakh, where coronavirus cases are on the rise.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in Ladakh as people face the double whammy of Covid-19 pandemic and tensions on borders. Nobody knows what will happen next moment,” Stanzin Namgyal, a businessman from Leh told DH.

He said the businesses in Ladakh region have suffered huge losses in the last six months. “While rest of the world is battling with Covid fear, we have extra issues. Everyday there is news that some incident has happened on the border which has added to the uncertainty in Ladakh,” Namgyal added.

