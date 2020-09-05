Double whammy of Covid-19, China border flare-up hits Ladakh

Covid-19, LAC flare-up double whammy hits Ladakh

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 05 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 13:06 ist
A security personnel stands guard along the Srinagar-Ladakh Highway, at Gagangir in Ganderbal District of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

At a time when the world is battling with Covid-19 pandemic, the fresh flare-up between Indian and Chinese troops along LAC has heightened the sense of uncertainty among residents of Ladakh, where coronavirus cases are on the rise.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in Ladakh as people face the double whammy of Covid-19 pandemic and tensions on borders. Nobody knows what will happen next moment,” Stanzin Namgyal, a businessman from Leh told DH.

He said the businesses in Ladakh region have suffered huge losses in the last six months. “While rest of the world is battling with Covid fear, we have extra issues. Everyday there is news that some incident has happened on the border which has added to the uncertainty in Ladakh,” Namgyal added.

Several politicians in the region have blamed the Central government’s August 5, 2019 decision to redraw the political map of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, as the reason for Chinese incursion.

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who contested in the 2019 General Election as an independent candidate from Ladakh is one among them. “New Delhi should take a firm stand to de-escalate the tension along the LAC through diplomacy and also listen to the grievances of people of J&K and Ladakh who have been sidelined since last August,” he said.

Kargili said the situation seems to be dire and the possibility of further escalation can’t be ruled out. “Both China and Pakistan are creating trouble for India on borders in Ladakh,” he said.

He also said that the union territory administration had “failed” to contain the spread of coronavirus in Ladakh. “Restrictions to contain Covid-19 has badly affected the businesses and peak tourist season in both Kargil and Leh,” Kargili added.

Ladakh Union Territory (UT) bordering China and Pakistan was declared Covid-19 free in early May. However, all of a sudden there was a surge and since then confirmed positive cases have reached 2,840 including 2,039 who have recovered so far. Presently, the number of active cases in the UT is 766 including 493 in Leh and 273 in Kargil district.

Since early May Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a confrontation in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Depsang.

The LAC in eastern Ladakh is just west of the Aksai Chin region, which is under Chinese control. The LAC is poorly demarcated and the presence of rivers, lakes and snowcaps means the line can shift. The soldiers on either side - representing two of the world's largest armies - come face to face at many points.

Ladakh
China
India
India-China border
Coronavirus
COVID-19

