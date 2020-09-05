Double whammy of Covid-19, China border flare-up hits Ladakh

At a time when the world is battling with Covid-19 pandemic, the fresh flare-up between Indian and Chinese troops along LAC has heightened the sense of uncertainty among residents of Ladakh, where coronavirus cases are on the rise.
“There is a lot of uncertainty in Ladakh as people face the double whammy of Covid-19 pandemic and tensions on borders. Nobody knows what will happen next moment,” Stanzin Namgyal, a businessman from Leh told DH.
Also Read: India, China to solve border dispute through dialogue: Wei Fenghe tells Rajnath Singh
Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who contested in the 2019 General Election as an independent candidate from Ladakh is one among them. “New Delhi should take a firm stand to de-escalate the tension along the LAC through diplomacy and also listen to the grievances of people of J&K and Ladakh who have been sidelined since last August,” he said.
Kargili said the situation seems to be dire and the possibility of further escalation can’t be ruled out. “Both China and Pakistan are creating trouble for India on borders in Ladakh,” he said.
Follow live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here
He also said that the union territory administration had “failed” to contain the spread of coronavirus in Ladakh. “Restrictions to contain Covid-19 has badly affected the businesses and peak tourist season in both Kargil and Leh,” Kargili added.
Since early May Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a confrontation in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Depsang.