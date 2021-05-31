Dozens of bodies found floating in Ganga again

After a gap of a few days, dozens of dead bodies were found floating in Ganga again in Unnao and Fatehpur districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

According to the reports, several dead bodies were seen floating in the river near Buxar ghat in Unnao district.

The locals said that these bodies had been buried in pits, which were barely three to four feet deep, and were afloat after the river breached its banks following heavy rains the past two days.

''A large number of bodies are buried in such pits along the bank of Ganga in the district... more bodies will be afloat as the river further breaches its banks after the rains in the monsoon season,'' said a local resident.

Similarly, six decomposed dead bodies were found floating in the Ganga in Fatehpur district. The district officials had the bodies fished out and got them cremated following the Covid protocols.

Reports said that people had dumped the dead in the river as there was an acute shortage of wood for pyre. A majority of the bodies were suspected to be those who had died from Covid-19.

According to sources, the UP government officials knew that bodies of Covid patients were being dumped into the river.

The state government has deployed security personnel along the banks of the major rivers to prevent the dumping of bodies.