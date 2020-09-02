Dr Kafeel Khan says UP CM Yogi Adityanath 'obstinate' like a child

Kafeel Khan, the Gorakhpur-based doctor, who was released from the jail after the Allahabad high court on quashed the NSA slapped on him for allegedly delivering an ''inflammatory speech'' regarding the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), on Wednesday apprehended that the UP government could again arrest him on trumped-up charges and said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath was 'obstinate' like a child.

Khan, who came out of the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night after spending seven months there, also thanked the special task force (STF) of the UP police for not killing him in 'encounter'.

He said that Adityanath, whose home town also happened to be Gorakhpur, said that the latter did not follow the 'Raj dharm' (duty of a ruler).

Khan also accused the state government of 'torturing' him in custody and alleged that he was not given anything to eat for five days.

''I am thankful to the STF for not killing me in encounter while bringing me to UP from Mumbai,'', he said. Khan was arrested by the STF in Mumbai in January this year.

The Allahabad high court had on Tuesday quashed the NSA on Khan and directed that he be released immediately.

There was some delay in Khan's release from the jail as the order of the court had not reached the Aligarh district administration in time.

Khan was also an accused in the case of death of over 60 children owing to lack of oxygen at Gorakhpur Medical College three years back. He was arrested in that matter also and spent nine months in jail before being enlarged on bail.