DU announces special cut-off list

DU announces special cut-off list

Under the special list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds have reopened

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 25 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 21:45 ist
Delhi University. Credit; Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi University released a special cut-off list on Monday for candidates who were eligible for admission under the lists announced earlier but did not apply.

Under the special list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds have reopened, thereby offering an opportunity to those who did not apply then to grab a seat now.

At the Hindu College, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission after the first list but it has opened under the special list. The cut-off for the course is at 97.75 per cent, same as the first list.

Even at the Lady Shri Ram College, BA (Honours) Philosophy was closed for admission after the first cut-off list, but it is available under the special cut-off list at 97.50 per cent.

Similarly, BSc (Honours) Mathematics had closed for admission at LSR after the first list but it has been reopened with the cut-off being pegged at 98.50 per cent.

At Miranda House, BA (Honours) Economics, which was closed after the second cut-off list, has been reopened even though the required marks continue to be on the higher side at 99 per cent. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi University
cut off
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 