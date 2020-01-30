EC notice to Arvind Kejriwal, says his 'promise' violated Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission on Thursday opined that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to set up a 'mohalla clinic' in a court complex is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and issued a notice asking him to explain his position.

Taking note of a complaint filed by Neeraj of Delhi BJP, the EC gave the AAP chief time till Friday at 5 PM to submit his response.

According to the notice, the complainant said that Kejriwal has made the announcement at a gathering of lawyers organised on January 13 at Teez Hazari court complex by Delhi Bar Association. Kejriwal was quoted as saying, "if land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex), mohalla clinic would be established."

'Mohalla clinic' or locality clinic is one of the Kejriwal government's pet schemes, which provides cheap health care for public.

The EC cited the Model Code of Conduct, which bans the party in power from making any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc.

"The Commission is of the opinion that by making the said promise you have violated the said provision of Model Code of Conduct," the EC said.