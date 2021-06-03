ED arrests RJD MP in money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam

RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to a scam related to IFFCO and Indian Potash Ltd and alleged payment of Rs 685 crore bribe, officials said on Thursday.

The ED had filed a case based on CBI FIR which alleged that illegal commissions of around Rs 685 crore were given to the NRI sons of IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi and Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) Managing Director P S Gahlaut as well as others by overseas suppliers from 2007-14.

The 61-year-old Rajya Sabha member, who is also a businessman. was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from his residence in Defence Colony in south Delhi.

According to the ED, the bribe transaction was facilitated allegedly by AgustaWestland case accused Rajiv Saxena.

The Rajya Sabha MP is the senior vice president of a Dubai-based firm, Jyoti Trading Corporation, which has been named in the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI, IFFCO and Indian Potash Ltd officials have been importing fertilisers and raw materials through Kisan International Trading FZE, a subsidiary of IFFCO in Dubai and other middlemen at a "highly inflated rate covering the commission meant for the accused". The commissions were allegedly given to Awasthi and Gahlaut.

The money was allegedly transferred by the overseas suppliers to the accused through "sham transactions".

Amol, promoter of Catalyst Business Associate, and Anupam, promoter of Catalyst Business Solutions, are the two sons of Awasthi who have been named in the FIR. Gahlaut's son Vivek is another person involved in the case.

Pankaj Jain of the Dubai-based Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, his brother Sanjay Jain, president of Jyoti Trading Corporation and a beneficial owner of other entities of the Jyoti Group, senior vice-president of Jyoti Trading Corporation Amrinder Dhari Singh and chartered accountant Rajiv Saxena, who is also the promoter of Midas Metal International LLC and other companies, have been named in the FIR.

An employee of Pankaj Jain identified as Sushil Kumar Pachisia and unidentified directors of IFFCO also find mention in the CBI FIR as accused.