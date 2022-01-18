ED raids house of Punjab CM's nephew in sand mining case ahead of polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning, just weeks before assembly elections, carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

A source said that the ED team conducted first raid at the residence of Honey which is at Homeland Heights early Tuesday morning. No one was allowed to leave the house. The ED was scanning various documents and computers.

The source said that raids of the ED were under way at ten locations across Punjab in illegal sand mining case.

The political parties in Punjab had earlier slammed the Chief Minister over illegal mining in his own constituency. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted several times regarding the ongoing illegal sand mining racket. He had tweeted that Punjab CM Channi was not doing anything to stop it.

Local police were already looking into the matter. And on the basis of the local police probe, the ED initiated a money laundering probe.

As of now, the ED has not made any statement regarding the ongoing raids. The sources said that once the raids are over, only then the probe agency will release any statement.

During the raid the ED recorded the statement of those who were present at the house of Honey.

A large number of people had gathered outside the house and local police were called to avoid any untoward incident.

Further probe in the matter is under way.

