Eight 80-year-old bungalows in Delhi make way for 76 flats for MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 76 multi-storeyed flats built for Parliamentarians after demolishing eight 80-year-old bungalows situated close to the Parliament.

Addressing the inaugural function, Modi said the residential units were a long-standing requirement as MPs were forced to stay in hotels and guesthouses for want of adequate residential units, leading to huge expenditure on the national exchequer.

“The problem which has persisted for years should not be overlooked but the solution should be found, not only the residential complex of MPs, many projects which were stuck for years have been completed,” the prime minister said through a video link.

Inaugurating multi-storey flats for MPs. https://t.co/P3ePrTxUwt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

The function was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others.

The multi-storey flats have been constructed in three towers – Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati – each having 13 storeys with a common terrace garden at the top.

Speaker Birla said the total expenditure sanctioned for the project was Rs 218 crore, but it was completed at a cost of Rs 188 crore, thus achieving a saving of Rs 30 crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid in February 2018.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction of these flats. They include bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fittings, low power consumption air conditioners, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant, Birla said.

“Many projects started in this government has been completed in due time. Ambedkar National Center, which was discussed during Atalji's time, has been built during this government,” Modi said.

Modi said discussions on Ambedkar National Memorial had started during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure but it was built by the present government after a long wait of 23 years.

He said that the new building of the Central Information Commission, the War Memorial near India Gate and the National Police Memorial were built by this government which were pending for a long time.