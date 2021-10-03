Eight dead in UP violence; BKU claims four farmers 'crushed to death' by union minister's convoy

Eight persons, including at least four farmers, were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district, about 150 kilometres from here, on Sunday, when hundreds of farmers tried to waive black flags and block Union minister Ajai Mishra and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to a function at Tikonia in the district.

Farmer leaders claimed that four farmers were killed after being knocked down by a vehicle belonging to the union minister's convoy and around a dozen others injured. They also alleged that the vehicle was being driven by Ajai Mishra's son Ashish.

Mishra, however, rubbished the charges and said that his son was not even present on the spot and claimed that one of the vehicles carrying some BJP leaders was attacked by ''anti-social'' elements with bricks and overturned, and as a result crushing some of the protesters to death.

Police sources here said that eight persons were killed in the violence but they refused to reveal if the deceased included four farmers. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot from Lucknow.

A Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) tweet said that the farmers were killed after being knocked down by the vehicle driven by Mishra's son. It also said that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had rushed to the spot from Ghazipur border, where he and hundreds of other farmers had been holding a protest against the farm laws for the past several months.

Enraged over the incident, the farmers torched several vehicles of the convoy and also allegedly assaulted some local BJP leaders, according to sources.

Police said that the farmers had announced to hold a protest before the union minister and UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who were scheduled to attend a function at Tikonia in the district.

Maurya was initially scheduled to land at a makeshift helipad near the venue but was forced to take the land route after hundreds of farmers barged into the helipad and pitched tents there.

The farmers were angry with Mishra after the latter had allegedly threatened them with serious consequences if they tried to show him black flags during his visit. Lakhimpur Kheri is the native district of the minister.

Security personnel in strength were deployed at Tikonia and other parts of the district to maintain order, sources said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident and demanded the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

