Tablighi event: Foreigners quarantined, passports taken

Eight foreigners attending Tablighi event quarantined, their passports impounded

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 16:27 ist
Representative photo. (PTI)

Eight foreign nationals from Iran, Afghanistan and the UK have been quarantined at a hospital here and their passports confiscated as they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation organised in Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Thursday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

They said the eight persons had been staying at a local mosque here since their arrival in the city.

"We were tipped off that some foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation were staying at a mosque in Babupurwa after which they were caught," Police Outpost incharge Abdul Kalam said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

There was information that they reached Kanpur via Rajasthan on March 21 and since then they had been moving around in the city and had not informed the police about their stay, the officer said.

All of them have been quarantined at Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital and their passports have been confiscated, DIG (Kanpur) Anant Deo Tiwari said.

All eight foreigners were charged relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act, police said.

Those held have been identified as Ibrahim Fauladi, Abdul Raheem, Younus, all residents of Iran, Mahmood Shah Husaini, Shabbir Abdul Raheem, Zareen Mohammad and Rahmatullah, all residents of Afghanistan, and UK national Dawood Ayyub Ismail. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin
Delhi
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 