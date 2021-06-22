Electoral Compulsion? Yogi seeks to smooth ruffled feathers within party ahead of UP polls

In an apparent bid to stem growing discontent within the BJP over his style of functioning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Tuesday met deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of his staunch critics, who had recently said that the next CM of the state would be decided after the 2022 UP assembly polls.

It was Adityanath's first visit to Maurya's residence in over four years. Adityanath, who was accompanied by senior RSS leaders, also had lunch with Maurya, sources said.

Although BJP leaders in Lucknow claimed that the Chief Minister visited Maurya's residence to 'bless' the latter's son and his newly wedded wife, sources said that the visit was aimed at soothing Maurya's ruffled feathers.

''The Chief Minister could not attend the marriage ceremony owing to Covid-19 protocol,'' said a state BJP leader.

Maurya, an influential OBC leader, was tipped to be the chief minister after BJP's resounding win in the 2017 Assembly polls as Adityanath turned out to be the dark horse. Maurya was, however, made deputy CM in a bid to placate him.

The relations between the two leaders have remained strained since then and Maurya had, on several occasions, complained that he was not accorded the importance he deserved.

He had also complained of interference in the working of the PWD ministry by the CMO (Chief Minister's office).

Maurya had said that the central leadership would decide who the BJP's chief ministerial face. ''It has not yet been decided,'' he had remarked.

Adityanath's meeting with Maurya was being seen as an attempt by the former and the saffron party and RSS leadership to placate those, who were 'unhappy' with the UP CM and sought a change of guard in the state before the next Assembly polls due in March 2022.

