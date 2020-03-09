Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Kashmir's Shopian

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped and operation was under way when reports last came in

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 09 2020, 09:32am ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2020, 09:32am ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

An encounter started between security forces and militants in Khawjapora Reban area of South Kashmir's Shopian on Monday morning. 

Sources said on specific inputs about the presence of militants, Army and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area. 

As forces zeroed towards suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retialated, trigerring an encounter, they said 

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped and operation was under way when reports last came in.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
militants
Comments (+)
 