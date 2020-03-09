Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter started between security forces and militants in Khawjapora Reban area of South Kashmir's Shopian on Monday morning.

Sources said on specific inputs about the presence of militants, Army and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

As forces zeroed towards suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retialated, trigerring an encounter, they said

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped and operation was under way when reports last came in.