Encounter under way in J&K's Anantnag

Encounter under way in J&K's Anantnag

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces

PTI
PTI,
  • May 06 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 11:57 ist
Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation. Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
militants

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

Power crisis could have been averted

Power crisis could have been averted

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

 