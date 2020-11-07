Ensure security to Indian Railways' staff, trains to resume services: Piyush Goyal to Punjab

With farmers' protest against farm laws hitting train operations in Punjab for the past several days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday urged the state government to ensure the safety and security of the Railways' system to enable the national transporter to resume its services.

"Urge Punjab Govt to ensure full safety and security of entire Railways system and allow running of all trains through and to Punjab so that goods and passenger trains can serve the people of Punjab," Goyal tweeted.

"Operationally important that all tracks, stations & Railway property are clear for the safety of passengers, Railway staff & infrastructure. People of Punjab want to travel for festivals like Chhath Puja, Diwali & Gurupurab," Goyal tweeted.

The train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24 due to farmers' protests. While the services had resumed for a few days in October, it was suspended again due to concerns over the safety and security of the train crew members.

At as many as 22 sites, protesting farmers are still blocking railway tracks. Though Punjab Government assured us that all blockades will be cleared by Friday morning, it did not happen. The Railways needs 100% security clearance from the state to resume operations, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav told reporters here on Friday.

The stopping of railway operations has also hit the supply of fertilisers, coal and other commodities in the state. The state is also facing massive power outages as thermal power plants have run out of coal stock.

The loss suffered by the Railways due to the agitation in Punjab over the Central farm reform laws has already crossed an estimated Rs 1,200 crore as protests on railway tracks continued.

According to data from the national transporter, over 2,300 freight rakes carrying vital commodities could not be operated till date due to blockades caused by the protestors. Around 1,350 trains have been forced to be cancelled or diverted.

Punjab farmers are protesting against three farm laws, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were enacted recently.

