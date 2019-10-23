Ex-BJP MLA booked for 'terrorist organisation' remark

Former BJP MLA from Bhopal Central, Surendra Nath Singh, has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups in view of his "communal rant" over his daughter's association with a man from a different faith, police said on Wednesday.

Singh allegedly made the controversial remarks after his daughter Bharti Singh (28), who had been "missing" for some days, was brought to Bhopal from Maharashtra along with her friend Faheem Khan (32), a resident of Bhopal.

"It is not so that only they (Muslims) can form a terrorist organisation. Why can't we also form the same?" Singh had said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday night while his daughter was being counselled at a government centre.

Singh was booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Habibganj Police.

"We are in possession of a video in which the former MLA Singh can be heard making a controversial statement. We are examining it thoroughly," said Habibganj police station inspector P Saxena.

He said no arrest is made so far.

After Bharti went 'missing' on October 15, Singh lodged a complaint stating that she was mentally unwell.

"All terrorist organisations in the world are Islamic. If they attack us, we won't spare them," Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

He also said Hindus should unite against the "love Jihad".

"Love Jihad is going on in the world. If they (Muslims) are converting Hindu girls to their faith through love Jihad then we have to unite. We have to fight for the society," he added.

Meanwhile, a police officer said they traced Bharti and Faheem Khan in Etwa village under Nimbora police station in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra on Monday night.

"We produced her (Bharti Singh) in court on Tuesday. She told the court that she wanted to return to her father's place. After counselling, she returned to her parent's place," he said, adding that Khan was sent back to his residence in Bhopal.

Singh, who had lost the 2018 Assembly polls to Congress MLA Arif Masood from Bhopal Central seat, had blamed the latter for the disappearance of his daughter.

When contacted, Masood said, "I won't comment on the issue. I leave it to God."

Bharti had earlier approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking police protection while claiming she was being given "injections" by her family to force her to marry a legislator''s son.

A local news channel had played a video clip showing Bharti talking about the alleged torment.

"My family wants me to get married to an MLA's son against my wish. I am being drugged with injections," she had claimed.

She went on to add that she was "not with a Christian, Muslim" and that she was "safe and happy" after "leaving home on my own wish".

"I am mentally sound. My family has gathered fudged documents regarding my health as they are influential. I am being bothered intentionally. I don''t want to return home," she said in the clip, adding that a cousin was beating her up amid "10 years of torment".