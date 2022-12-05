Exit polls predict clear win for AAP in MCD polls

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

The results for the MCD polls will be declared after counting of votes on December 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2022, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 21:01 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with his family members after casting votes for the MCD elections. Credit: PTI Photo

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.

The results for the MCD polls will be declared after counting of votes on December 7. Over 50 per cent of the total 1.45 crore eligible votes were polled in the elections for the total 250 MCD wards on Sunday.

The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed the AAP was going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to the Congress and 5-9 to others.

Also Read | Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Gujarat, edge in Himachal Pradesh

The AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards in the Times Now-ETG survey which gave 84-94 wards to the BJP and, 6-10 to the Congress and up to four to others.

The News X exit poll gave the Aam Aadmi Party 150-175 wards and the BJP 70-92, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.

The BJP that has been ruling the civic bodies since 2007 had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 civic body polls, trouncing the AAP and the Congress. The AAP won 48 wards and the Congress 30.

Track all Exit polls 2022 updates here 

Earlier this year, the three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified by the Centre into MCD having 250 wards. The total number of wards was 272 under the three corporations.

Both the AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has 247 in the fray. The number of independents is 382.

Among other political parties, the BSP contested the poll on 132 wards, the NCP on 26, the Janata Dal (United) on 22, and the AIMIM 15.

