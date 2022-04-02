Explained: The history of tussle over Chandigarh

The Centre notified Central Service Rules in Chandigarh instead of the Punjab Service Rules, reviving a long-standing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh and where it belongs. Punjab passed a unanimous resolution on Friday in a special session staking a claim to Chandigarh.

Here’s a look at the history of Chandigarh and its life as the capital of two states.

When did Chandigarh become Punjab’s capital?

After independence in 1947, Shimla was given to Punjab as the capital but Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wished to replace Lahore as Punjab’s capital with a modern city. The government acquired 22 villages in Kharar to make the new city Chandigarh on March 28, 1948. Chandigarh officially took the title of Punjab capital from Shimla in September 1953 and was inaugurated by President Rajendra Prasad in October. It stayed Punjab’s capital till Haryana was formed.

Also read: Punjab House passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state

When did Chandigarh become a Union Territory?

Haryana was carved out of undivided Punjab via the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, and the new union territory Chandigarh was created, bringing it under the direct control of the Centre. Chandigarh became the common capital of both Punjab and Haryana with the properties divided between the states in a 60:40 ratio. The UT was identified as the capital of Punjab in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952. This was not changed in the reorganisation act of 1966.

Was a separate capital for Haryana ever discussed?

The Indira Gandhi government, during the reorganisation of Punjab, had assured Haryana of its own capital and in 1970, the Centre had said that the “capital project area of Chandigarh should, as a whole, go to Punjab”.

The government was considering halving the UT into two parts to give to both states but did not go through with it. Haryana was directed to use offices and residential areas in Chandigarh till its own capital was built and was given a grant of Rs 10 crore and a loan of the same amount to build a new capital.

Also Read — Mann demands Chandigarh as row with Centre escalates

Punjab staked a claim on Chandigarh multiple times since then

The Akali Dal had launched the Dharam Yudh Morcha with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale which discussed the issue of Punjabi speaking areas with neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. It also discussed the issue of the capital.

The Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985 had agreed to give Chandigarh to Punjab, fixing January 26, 1986 as the actual date of transfer, under an accord signed by the prime minister and Akali leader Harchand Singh Longowal. A month after the signing of the accord, Longowal was assassinated.

Similar to the one passed by the Punjab government this week, a resolution was passed by Acharya Prithvi Singh Azad in 1967 and another by Chaudhary Balbir Singh in January 1970. One resolution was passed for Chandigarh under Parkash Singh Badal in 1978. Baldev Singh Mann also moved a similar proposal in October 1985.

What is Haryana saying?

On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states.

He also hailed the Union government’s move to make central service rules applicable to employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.

Both states have several issues to discuss other than Chandigarh," Khattar told reporters. Khattar, who is a BJP leader, said the decision was taken by the Centre after considering demands and interests of UT employees. The Punjab government is misleading the public on this issue, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos