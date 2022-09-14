Falling price of Kashmiri apples worries growers, traders

The falling price of Kashmiri apples in outside markets has made growers and traders worried as they fear huge losses if the current trend continues.

The traders say that during the early stage of the season, the demand and rates of apples used to be high, “but this year the market is down by around 40 per cent.”

“There is minimal demand for Kashmiri apples from the markets across the country due to which the rates have plummeted. And add to this we are suffering losses as labour rate, transportation charges and prices of cardboard and wooden boxes are touching sky,” Abdul Rahim, a fruit trader from north Kashmir’s Pattan area told DH.

He said the horticulture industry may collapse if the government fails to intervene. “The prime reason for the rate decline is a heavy chunk of Turkish and mostly Iranian apples being brought to India. Once there is more quantity of apples available against the lower demand, I think the Kashmiri apple wouldn’t be able to get sufficient rates,” Rahim added.

Basheer Ahmad Basheer, President of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union, which is an elected apex body of all Fruit Growers Associations in the Valley, said the prices of Kashmiri apples has declined from Rs 1,200 per box to Rs 600-800, which will inflict huge losses on the growers.

“The production cost of one apple box is Rs 600. The GST has increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. Now, how can a grower sell his produce at such low rates?” he asked.

Bashir said they have repeatedly requested the government to intervene and save the apple industry in Kashmir, which provides livelihood to lakhs of people in Kashmir and beyond.

Horticulture is one of the main industries in Kashmir and contributes around eight per cent to J&K’s GDP. The apple is among the biggest shareholders in Kashmir’s horticulture industry. The high-altitude temperate region of Kashmir is known to be an ideal fruit cultivation land.

Despite militant activities and cross-border terrorism, Kashmiris have always shown exceptional interest in the fruit business as the Valley has remained the biggest producer and supplier of quality apples in the country.