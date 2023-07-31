Family not contesting WFI polls, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that despite today being the last day of filing nominations for the body's elections, nobody from his family has done so.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "Today is the last day for filing of nominations for the federation’s elections (Wrestling Federation of India, WFI)...Nobody from my family is filing a nomination." pic.twitter.com/J1dSNulZG1 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

After a series of postponements, polling for the WFI chief's post is now slated to take place on August 12.

