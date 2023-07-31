Family not contesting WFI polls, says Brij Bhushan

Family not contesting WFI polls, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

After a series of postponements, polling for the WFI chief's post is now slated to take place on August 12.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 13:19 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that despite today being the last day of filing nominations for the body's elections, nobody from his family has done so.

In an interaction with the media, Brij Bhushan said, "Today is the last day for filing of nominations for the federation’s elections...Nobody from my family is filing a nomination."

After a series of postponements, polling for the WFI chief's post is now slated to take place on August 12.

More to follow...

India News
Wrestling Federation of India
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

