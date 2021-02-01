Farmers' protest: Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm on Feb 2

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, the borders with Delhi where farmers are protesting, and adjoining localities until Tuesday night.

Officials said that the internet services would be suspended till 11 pm of Feb. 2. They said the decision was taken to maintain public safety and avert public emergency under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Earlier on Jan. 30, the MHA had suspended the internet services at these localities till 11 pm on Jan. 31. This was done four days after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent.