Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm today

Farmers' protest: Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm on Feb 2

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 07:07 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, the borders with Delhi where farmers are protesting, and adjoining localities until Tuesday night.

Officials said that the internet services would be suspended till 11 pm of Feb. 2. They said the decision was taken to maintain public safety and avert public emergency under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Earlier on Jan. 30, the MHA had suspended the internet services at these localities till 11 pm on Jan. 31. This was done four days after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent.

Farm Bills
Ministry of Home Affairs
Farmers Protest
Delhi
Internet
farm laws
MHA

