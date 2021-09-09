Farmers' protest: Mobile internet, SMS services suspended in Karnal

Owing to the indefinite sit-in declared by farmers in front of the Karnal mini-secreatriat, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district.

The state government made this decision in order "to stop the spread of misinformation."

The order will remain in effect till 11:59 pm on Septemeber 9, 2021.

In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Govt suspends mobile internet & SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today pic.twitter.com/EtN0IfZjQd — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Farmers who have been protesting against the Center's three farm laws have refused to budge till their demands are met, especially with regard to action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha.

