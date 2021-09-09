Farmers' protest: Mobile internet, SMS services suspended in Karnal

Farmers' protest: Internet services suspended in Karnal

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 09 2021, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 08:42 ist
Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal. Credit: PTI Photo

Owing to the indefinite sit-in declared by farmers in front of the Karnal mini-secreatriat, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district.

The state government made this decision in order "to stop the spread of misinformation."

The order will remain in effect till 11:59 pm on Septemeber 9, 2021.

Farmers who have been protesting against the Center's three farm laws have refused to budge till their demands are met, especially with regard to action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha. 

