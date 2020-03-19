Farooq Abdullah writes to PM, seeks immediate restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir

Restore 4G internet in J&K: Farooq Abdullah to PM Modi

Zulfikar Majid
  • Mar 19 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 15:53 ist
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Credit: AFP Photo

Regional National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore 4G Internet services in the Valley which remains blocked since August last year.

“As you are aware the first case of coronavirus has been detected in Kashmir yesterday, which has resulted in authorities locking down large parts of the valley. Businesses and students already hit hard by the shutdown after 5th of August, 2019 are again suffering because of these restrictions,” said Abdullah in his letter.

“The people are being advised to work/study from home, but this is impossible with 2G Internet speed and limited fixed line Internet penetration. I would, therefore, request you to restore 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest to ease the suffering of the people,” he added.

 An elderly woman, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia, tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, making her the first case of the novel disease in the valley. Three persons have tested positive for the virus in Jammu region of the union territory.

Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, coinciding with the abrogation of Article 370. A new government order, which was released Tuesday, has extended the region’s existing restrictions on Internet speed until March 26 to “prevent misuse of social media applications”.

