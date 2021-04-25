Father, 3 others held for selling 15-day-old boy in UP

Police also recovered Rs 1.23 lakh from them, the officer said

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Apr 25 2021, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 05:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man and three others were arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly selling his 15-day-old son, police said.

The main accused has been identified as Santosh Ram, a resident of Rudalpur Gayghat village under Phephana police station, they said.

A complaint was lodged by Ram's wife Gudhia Devi alleging that her husband had sold their son to Jitendra Kumar Yadav of Rausinghpur village in collusion with one Lal Bahadur Singh for Rs 1.45 lakh, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

A case was registered on the basis of Gudhia Devi's complaint and Ram, Yadav and Singh were arrested along with another accused, he said.

Police also recovered Rs 1.23 lakh from them, the officer said. 

Uttar Pradesh

