Faux pas: Image of whiskey bottles posted on Ministry of Home Affairs' Facebook page

Work from home has its peril and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has learnt it the hard way!

A person handling the social media accounts of the MHA inadvertently posted images of two bottles of whiskey and snacks along with a rescue and relief work in West Bengal which was battered by Cyclone Amphan.

The photos were posted on MHA's official Facebook around 9 am and were taken off around 30 minutes later. Screenshots of the post splashed across social media.

Who's handling Ministry of Home Affairs Facebook page? Post deleted. pic.twitter.com/3jlr9OjZRt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 28, 2020

MHA officials attributed the faux pas to an "inadvertent mistake" on the part of the person handling the Facebook page. According to them, the person apparently mixed up with the personal and MHA Facebook page.

The person handling the Facebook has apologised in writing, they said.

"What’s wrong. Alcohol is a great contributor to the economy this tenure," a Twitter user wrote tongue in cheek.

Another said, "They wanted to show economic loss due to cyclone and ways you can help by buying and drinking alcohol."

"You have to appreciate it as they are acknowledging that our economy relies on alcoholics, not workaholic farmers. Next year there will special loans for them. Who understand the emotions and empowering of our country's youth?" another Twitter user said.