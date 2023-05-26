'Federalism a joke': Kejriwal boycotts NITI Aayog meet

'Federalism a joke': Kejriwal to boycott NITI Aayog meet

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 15:24 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: IANS File Photo

Amid the ongoing tussle over the Centre's ordinance in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on Saturday. He wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi saying, "People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the SC then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending the NITI Aayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke."

More to follow…

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

 