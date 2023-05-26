'Federalism a joke': Kejriwal to boycott NITI Aayog meet

Amid the ongoing tussle over the Centre's ordinance in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on Saturday. He wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi saying, "People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the SC then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending the NITI Aayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke."

