Fight over 'rasgullas' leaves one dead in Uttar Pradesh wedding

A violent fight over 'rasgullas' (a sweet) at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, about 350 kilometers from here, left one dead and several others injured.

According to the police sources here, the incident happened during the wedding ceremony in Etmadpur locality in the district on Wednesday night.

Police said that the fight erupted after some members of the wedding party complained about the shortage of 'rasgullas' and asked the members of the bride's family to arrange them.

As there was a delay in arranging the 'rasgullas', the members of the wedding party castigated the bride's family members for the same and soon a fight ensued between the members of the two families.

Initially, the two sides threw plates and other utensils at each other but soon some relatives of the bride's family brought sticks and knives and attacked the wedding party with them, sources said.

A member of the wedding party, identified as Sunny, suffered serious injuries in the fight and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital later. Six others also suffered injuries and were being treated in the hospital.

A case was lodged against ten people from the bride's family and a hunt was launched to nab them, police said.