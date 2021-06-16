FIR against Twitter, 8 others over Ghaziabad incident

FIR against Twitter, 8 others for Ghaziabad incident involving old man's beard being cut

In a video on social media, an elderly Muslim man has accused four men of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An FIR has been registered against 9, including Twitter and some journalists, in connection with an incident in Loni, Ghaziabad where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

'No communal angle to incident. Twitter has done nothing to stop video from going viral', the Ghaziabad Police said in its FIR, tweeted by news agency ANI.

In a video on social media, an elderly Muslim man accused four men of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad police said it has already registered an FIR and arrested one man, Parvesh Gurjar, for his involvement in this alleged incident which took place on June 5 but was reported to police two days later.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak, however, said victim Abdul Samad, a Bulandshahr resident, had not made any allegation of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram or the chopping of his beard, in his FIR lodged on June 7 with a delay of two days.

(With agency inputs)

Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh
Police

