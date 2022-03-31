Fire destroys 22 houses in Srinagar

Twenty-two houses were destroyed in a blaze on Thursday in Srinagar district, according to fire authorities.
The midnight blaze erupted in the Noor Bagh area and quickly engulfed the houses in which 33 families were residing, leading to their complete destruction.
Four persons, including a firefighter, sustained injuries during the rescue operation.
"Six fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 1 a.m.," an official of the fire and emergency department said.
Initial reports suggest that the fire started in one of the houses due to an electric short circuit.
