Fire destroys 22 houses in Srinagar

Fire destroys 22 houses in Srinagar

Initial reports suggest that the fire started in one of the houses due to an electric short circuit

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 31 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 11:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty-two houses were destroyed in a blaze on Thursday in Srinagar district, according to fire authorities.

The midnight blaze erupted in the Noor Bagh area and quickly engulfed the houses in which 33 families were residing, leading to their complete destruction.

Four persons, including a firefighter, sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

"Six fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 1 a.m.," an official of the fire and emergency department said.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started in one of the houses due to an electric short circuit.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Fire Accident
Srinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

 