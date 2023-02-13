First G20 'Culture Track Meet' to be held in Khajuraho from February 22 to 25

The first G20 meeting under the culture track is slated to be held in the last week of February in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho, home to exquisite temples that are part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The meeting will be held from February 22-25, a senior official said on Monday.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The bloc comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1.

Over 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period, culminating with a summit in September in Delhi.

The first G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was held at the pristine Runn of Kutch in Gujarat from February 7-9.

The Ministry of Culture has also shared digital posters on its Twitter handle about the upcoming event.

The venue for the G20 Culture Working Group meeting is Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho.

In another post on Twitter, the ministry has shared a message from Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

"The Culture Working Group of G20 under India's presidency is a testament to a progressive approach in line with the new global paradigm where the culture and creative sector is being acknowledged as an enabler on sustainability of the political, economic and social levels," he said.

"I heartily welcome the G20 community to be a part of this milestone development dialogue which will pave the way for future growth," Reddy added in his written message.

Khajuraho temples, renowned for their sculptures, are situated in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.