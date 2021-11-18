Force of good: PM Modi on India-Australia strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the strategic partnership between India and Australia as a force of good for the region and the world.

In virtual address at Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi said that India has the world's third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem. "New unicorns are coming up every few weeks to provide solutions to everything from health to national security," he said.

He said that India's industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity.

More to follow...

