Ex Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh quits electoral politics

Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh announces decision to quit electoral politics

Singh said that he would not contest any election in future

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jan 28 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 22:18 ist
Himachal Pradesh's former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh's former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday announced his exit from electoral politics.

In an informal chat with the media at Kunihar in Solan district, Singh said that he would not contest any election in future. 

The six-time chief minister said: "I am a Congressi and will remain Congressi till my death."

Talking about the recent Panchayat elections, the former chief minister stated that some Congress leaders worked indirectly to defeat candidates supported by the party.

These leaders should be exposed, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
Virbhadra Singh

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 