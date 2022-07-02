Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

The popular song 'jhumka gira re...Bareilly ke bazaar mein jhumka gira re' (the earring fell in the market in Bareilly) from Sunil Dutt-Sadhna starrer Bollywood movie 'Mera Saya' made many try and find out the connection between 'jhumka' and Bareilly and also if there had been an incident like the one said in the song.

A fresh controversy erupted over 'jhumka' after historians objected to the claims that 'Jhumka' did not refer to an earring and that there was a 'sepoy' by the same name. The 'sepoy' had taken part in the freedom struggle during the British regime and had died in a market in Bareilly.

It was further claimed that the news of the death of the 'sepoy' was conveyed to the other freedom fighters who were lodged in Bareilly jail by telling them that 'Jhumka' had 'fallen' (died) in a market in Bareilly.

The objections to the claims came after it was revealed that there were plans to depict the 'distorted' story of 'Jhumka' through a 'light and show' program on the walls of the old Bareilly jail under the Bareilly Smart City Project. The program is a part of its plan to showcase the stories of the freedom fighters from the district and also the important historical places in the Rohhilkhand region of Uttar Pradesh of which Bareilly was a part.

''I never heard about any sepoy named Jhumka.....it does not seem credible....we can not depict something which is not backed by historical facts and only popular sayings'', said noted Urdu poet and resident of the town Waseem Barelvi.

The officials, after the objections, said that they would seek the opinions of the historians and other experts to try and ascertain the facts before allowing the depiction of the 'jhumka'.

Two years back, a 'jhumka' weighing around 200 kilograms, had been installed in the city and it soon became a tourist attraction. It had however no connection with the Bollywood song.