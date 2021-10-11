Fresh gunfight breaks out between security forces and militants in Kashmir’s Shopian

Fresh gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

Police said at least three to four militants are believed to be trapped in the area

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 11 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 21:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A fresh encounter erupted between security forces and militants in Tulran Imamsahib village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

Police said at least three to four militants are believed to be trapped in the area. “Two operations have been launched in Shopian this evening on credible input. Encounter started at Tulran Shopian [where] 3-4 terrorists are trapped,” J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said.

He said another operation has been launched in the Kheripora area of the same district “and a contact is expected soon."

Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in two separate encounters in Bandipora and Anantnag districts of the Valley while five army soldiers were slain in border Poonch district of Jammu region in an anti-insurgency operation. The Poonch operation was launched to eliminate militants, who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Encounter

