Fresh NIA raids in Kashmir in terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted fresh raids at eight locations in Kashmir and Rajasthan on Saturday in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the premier probe agency sleuths carried out separate raids in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal of Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, with police and CRPF personnel.

"The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc. NIA has arrested 28 accused persons in the case so far,” he said.

During the searches conducted, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices were seized, the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, the NIA had carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to "radicalising, motivating and recruiting" of J&K youth by the LeT and recovery of an IED at Bhatindi in Jammu.

Since early 2017, the NIA has continuously carried out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last five years.

