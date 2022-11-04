From assets worth Rs 128 cr to just over Rs 3,000: Richest and poorest candidates in Himachal polls

Election nears for the state of Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP looks to break the anti-incumbency trend and assert its dominance for another term. Congress and new kid on the block, AAP, aim to defeat the saffron party.

Here's a list of the richest and poorest candidates from the state:

Richest:

Chopal constituency MLA Balbir Singh Verma from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is the richest candidate in this year's election. Verma has total assets worth over Rs 128 crore. Ranking second is Shimla Rural Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh. The leader has declared assets worth over Rs 101 crore.

Nex in line is R S Bali, son of late Congress leader and state cabinet minister Gurmukh Singh Bali. Congress, fighting from Bali seat in Nagrota constituency, has total assets worth over Rs 92 crore. Ranking 4th in the list is yet another Congress leader, Ram Kumar, fighting from the Doon constituency. Kumar has total assets worth over Rs 73 crore.

Aam Aadmi Party's Abhishek Singh, a contestant from the Shahpur constituency, ranks fifth on the list with assets worth over Rs 65 crore.

Poorest:

Rashtriya Devbhumi Party's Kailash Chand is the poorest candidate contesting in this term's polls. Chand, contesting from Sarkaghat constituency, has total assets worth just Rs 3,000.

Ranking below Chand is Hindu Samaj Party leader Amrita Chaudhry, contesting from Bhattiyat constituency, with total assets worth Rs 5,500. Independent candidate Ashish Kumar contesting from Hamirpur constituency is the third poorest candidate with only Rs 7,440 to his name.

Ranking fourth and fifth are independent candidates Chander Bhan and Baba Lal Giri. While Bhan, contesting from Sullah has total assets worth Rs 10,000, Giri, contesting from Jogindernagar constituency has assets worth just over Rs 21,000.

Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12 in a single phase, and counting is scheduled for December 8.