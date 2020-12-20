Fulfilled promise of free, fair DDC polls in J&K: LG Sinha

Stating that a three-tier panchayat raj system stands implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with the successful conclusion of the DDC polls, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said huge participation of people in the exercise signifies their faith in democracy.

“The polling percentage in the district development council (DDC) polls was high if we compare it with the previous Lok Sabha polls (2019). Long queues were seen outside polling stations and every segment of society participated with faith and enthusiasm,” he told reporters while addressing a presser in Jammu.

Sinha said that the administration had promised that elections will be free and fair and it has been fulfilled. “For this process, J&K police, paramilitary forces and health workers deserve special praise,” the LG said.

“With successful completion of DDC polls, a three-tier panchayat raj system stands implemented in J&K. The grassroots democracy stands strengthened as 73rd and 74th amendments were already incorporated into the J&K’s panchayat raj act,” he said and added the DDCs will soon be constituted and they will get every support from the government so that democracy begins from the grassroots’ level.

Sinha said that the J&K administrations’ initiative of listening to the grievances of people through “back to village” programs also resulted in reposing people’s faith in democratic set up.

While extending New Year and Christmas wishes to the people of J&K, the LG said: “On December 26, Prime Minister Narendera Modi will announce a Health policy under which every family will be covered. So far 16 lakh people of J&K have been covered under Ayushman Bharat and the J&K administration is committed to cover the remaining lot as well.”

However, he refused to take any questions during the presser and said that it was “time to celebrate the occasion.”