G20 event raises hopes of return of foreign tourists to Kashmir

The upcoming G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar has rejuvenated hopes among tourism stakeholders about the return of foreign tourism to the Valley, at a time when adverse travel advisories by western countries had led to a sharp decline in foreign tourist numbers in Kashmir.

Many countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States have issued travel advisories to its citizens against visiting Kashmir “painting Kashmir as a war zone.” Indeed, despite earlier being a top destination for foreign tourists, only four lakh foreign tourists visited Kashmir from 2000-2020, according to official figures.

But now, the upcoming G20 summit is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on trade and tourism in the region. Hotel owners, travel agents, and other tourism industry professionals believe that the G20 event would effectively market Kashmir as a safe tourist destination on a global scale.

Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) Chairman Bashir Ahmad said that though international visitors were eager to visit Kashmir, several foreign nations had issued negative warnings.

“There is optimism that after the G20 summit, many nations will lift travel advisories, allowing visitors to visit Kashmir and benefiting from an insurance coverage that negative travel warnings prevent," he said.

In 2011, Germany revoked a travel advisory that had cautioned against trips to Kashmir. It had become the first European country since 1995 to allow its citizens to visit the Valley.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) President Javid Ahmad Tenga said the G20 event will convey a message to foreign nations about the region and, in turn, inspire confidence among potential foreign tourists to visit Kashmir.

“It will not only boost the tourism sector but also promote our handicrafts, trade, and other economic segments,” he said.

A senior tourism department officer said that already efforts were on to revoke the travel advisories to Kashmir. “Now as delegations of G20 nations will visit Kashmir themselves, it will have a huge impact. We hope that travel advisories against Kashmir will gradually be revoked after the event,” he said.

The three-day third G20 tourism working group meeting will be held here from May 22-24. Foreign delegates, participating in the meeting, will also visit famous the ski resort in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.