Gehlot and Sonia discuss Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan

A day after holding discussions with Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi during which both leaders are learnt to have discussed organisational issues in the state as well as Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

The meeting assumes significance as former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot stepped up pressure for Cabinet reshuffle and induction of his supporters in the Gehlot Ministry.

Reshuffle of Gehlot Ministry is expected in a few days and it is to be seen whether the party will go in for "one man, one post" formula. In such a scenario, sources said Rajasthan Ministers Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary may have to sit out as they are also party in-charges in Gujarat and Punjab respectively.

Pilot on Wednesday had met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal while Gehlot met Priyanka, Venugopal and Congress General Secretary and state in-charge Ajay Maken where the issue of reshuffle was discussed.

"The party High Command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken has all the information on it. We want good governance to continue in the state," Gehlot told reporters after his meeting with Sonia.

Pilot said he is sure that the party will soon take a decision on the issues under discussion.

"I have always said that all of us Congress workers should work in solidarity. We want to break the tradition of change of power in Rajasthan every five years. If party and the government work together, we will win the trust of the people again," he said.

On Wednesday, Maken said that they discussed the political situation in Rajasthan and deliberated on a roadmap to ensure that the Congress returned to power in the assembly elections in 2023.

Gehlot and Pilot are locked in a fight within the party for prominence. Gehlot had successfully thwarted an earlier attempt by Pilot and his supporters to replace the former couple of years ago.

