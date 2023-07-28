Delhi: ‘Severe’ Type-2 strain found in dengue samples

Genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples done, 19 had severe strain type-2: Delhi minister

A total of 187 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 22 -- the highest for the period since 2018.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples in Delhi has showed that 19 of these had severe strain type-2, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters here, he also said the fine for mosquito breeding has been raised to Rs 1,000 in case of households and Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss ways to check spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

"Delhi CM has directed the health department to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure availability of medicines at hospitals and mohalla clinics," the health minister said.

"Delhi CM has directed the health department to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure availability of medicines at hospitals and mohalla clinics," the health minister said.

