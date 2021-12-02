Get choice of Parliamentary Affairs Minister vetted by Opposition to avoid trouble, says RJD MP Manoj K Jha

At a time the government and the Opposition are on a face-off over the suspension of 12 MPs, senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha on Thursday made a veiled attack on the crisis management of the ruling side couched in a curious suggestion -- before choosing a Parliamentary Affairs Minister, get them vetted by the Opposition.

He made the suggestion at the beginning of his intervention during the debate on The Dam Safety Bill, as the Opposition demand for revocation of MPs' suspension was not accted by the government, which is insisting on expression of regret.

"The Cabinet formation is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. We don't wish or want to interfere in that process. But I have a suggestion. For the selection of Parliamentary Affairs Minister, there should be vetting by the opposition. If the Opposition has a role, then blockade and disruptions can be solved with a smile. There are many that side who do it with a smile," Jha said.

Opposition leaders have been complaining that the government floor managers, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister who acts as a bridge between the government and Opposition, are not being accommodative.

Pralhad Joshi is currently the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and he is assissted by Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal in Lok Sabha and V Muralidharan in Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, while he was a Minister, had also handled the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

In an interview to DH on August 15, Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh had alleged that Joshi had refused to allow the withdrawal of marshals from Rajya Sabha leading to pandemonium that later led to the suspension of MPs.

"On the last day (August 11) in which a large number of marshals, including the blue-suited 'dabangs', were called, I went to the Deputy Chairman (Harivansh) and said the insurance bill has been passed in din and now withdraw the security personnel. The Deputy Chairman was willing but Pralhad Joshi said, we won't do it. The Deputy Chairman called the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. I am telling you this on record. The Secretary General was there. He said we can now withdraw the marshals but Joshi said no. These are people who you cannot do business with. They are insincere. They say one thing but do something else," Ramesh had said