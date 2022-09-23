Govt appoints new chiefs for ICMR and AIIMS Delhi

Government appoints new chiefs for ICMR and AIIMS Delhi

Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 07:27 ist

The Centre on Friday appointed senior WHO scientist Rajiv Bahl as the new director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while picking up Hyderabad-based M Srinivasa as the next director of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Bahl, who currently heads Research on Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation, Geneva would be the new ICMR DG cum Secretary, Department of Health Research for the next three years.

Srinivas, currently the dean of ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad would take over the directorship of AIIMS from Randeep Guleria for the next five years.

Bahl who joined the WHO in 2003 was trained as a paediatrician and was a doctor at AIIMS for 10 years before moving to the world health body.

Incidentally, former ICMR director general Soumya Swaminathan is currently the WHO Chief Scientist.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIIMS
India News
New Delhi
ICMR

What's Brewing

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 