Govt ready to provide creches for police officers if BRPD wants it: Smriti Irani

The Women and Child Development ministry has offered to have creche facilities and mental health counselling for policewomen across the country. Speaking at a function held to commemorate Women’s Day, WCD minister Smriti Irani said that if the Bureau of Police Research and Development wants to have these facilities for policewomen, the ministry will provide it.

Irani said the WCD ministry will arrange for crèches at the district level for Indian policewomen, and also rope in NIMHANS for their mental health counselling.

The ministry had earlier last week announced collaboration with the police modernisation body under which the BPR&D will provide defence training to women in the One Stop Crisis Centres, institutes that provide women help in a host of services.

Irani said that across the country, in the 704 One Stop Centres and 36 Mahila HelpLines, 70 lakh women have received help till now. “With BPR&D’s effort and collaboration, we want to train people in these Centres. In every district, in every police station, there should be women's help desks which should collaborate with One Stop Centres, and in this, the Bureau can play a significant role,” Irani said.

Speaking at the function, Balaji Srivastava, DG, BPR&D said that the Bureau has trained about 20,000 police investigators and prosecutors for women-related crimes. He added that two training centres of the Bureau are being developed as centres of excellence for training police officers in women-related investigation and prosecution.

