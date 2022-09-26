'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

Guests made to show Aadhar cards to gain entry to dining hall at UP wedding

Videos of the incident went viral showing irked guests leaving the venue for not showing Aadhaar at the feast

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Sep 26 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 17:59 ist

While an Aadhar card is mostly used as proof of identity to gain entry inside airports or similar heavily secured areas, entry to a wedding dinner doesn’t usually need the UIDAI’s individual identification.

Unless you were a guest at a wedding that took place a few days ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, about 400 km north-west from the state capital.

The bizarre incident happened in the district’s Hasanpur locality a few days ago, when the wedding guests were asked to show their Aadhar cards by the host to enjoy the “sumptuous” dinner.

Also read: Tamil Nadu bride calls lover to stop her wedding

According to local reports, a large number of guests, who did not carry their Aadhar cards, had to return without having dinner. The host family said that they wanted to screen the guests as an unexpectedly large number of people had descended at the wedding venue.

“We had not made arrangements for such a large number of people … we were certain that many people, who were not invited, were also there. Therefore, we decided to screen them so that genuine guests could get food,” said a member of the bride’s family.

Reportedly, there were two wedding functions in the locality and the venues were next to each other, resulting in confusion among the guests. As the dinner at one of the weddings got delayed—while it was in progress at the other venue—the guests of the other also joined the party next-door resulting in chaos.

Sources said that the host and the guests got into heated exchanges, but it was brought under control after the intervention of the elders.

The matter came to light after a video, apparently made by one of the guests, showed other guests waving their Aadhar cards to gain entry into the dining hall, was widely circulated on social networking sites. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wedding
Aadhaar
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 