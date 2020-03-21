Gujarat coronavirus cases shoot up to 13

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Gujarat shot up to 13 in the past 36 hours, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also the health minister of the state. State capital, Gandhinagar also reported its first case on Saturday, while in Ahmedabad five persons have so far been infected with the virus.

Vadodara and Surat have reported three cases each while, one case was detected in Rajkot. In Vadodara, the infection was detected in a 52-year-old man, who had returned from Sri Lanka with a group of 12 people, all couples. On Friday, one of the women, 62-year-old, had been detected with the virus.

"We have quarantined all of them and taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus," Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal told DH. Similarly in Gandhinagar, a person, who had returned from Dubai, was found to be infected.

Deputy Chief Minister Patel said that 12 of the cases have travel history from abroad while in one case the virus was transmitted from an infected person.