Gujarat coronavirus cases shoot up to 13

Gujarat coronavirus cases shoot up to 13

Deputy Chief Minister Patel said that 12 of the cases have travel history from abroad, while in one case the virus was transmitted from an infected person

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 21 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 15:50 ist
A volunteer of the Humf NGO adjusts a free facemask to a motorist during a facemaks donation campaing amid concerns over the spead of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad on March 17, 2020. (AFP Photo)
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Gujarat shot up to 13 in the past 36 hours, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also the health minister of the state. State capital, Gandhinagar also reported its first case on Saturday, while in Ahmedabad five persons have so far been infected with the virus. 
 
Vadodara and Surat have reported three cases each while, one case was detected in Rajkot. In Vadodara, the infection was detected in a 52-year-old man, who had returned from Sri Lanka with a group of 12 people, all couples. On Friday, one of the women, 62-year-old, had been detected with the virus. 
 
 
"We have quarantined all of them and taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus," Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal told DH. Similarly in Gandhinagar, a person, who had returned from Dubai, was found to be infected. 
 
Deputy Chief Minister Patel said that 12 of the cases have travel history from abroad while in one case the virus was transmitted from an infected person.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

What can you do to kill time during 'Janta Curfew'?

What can you do to kill time during 'Janta Curfew'?

COVID-19: This is how shutdown will affect school kids

COVID-19: This is how shutdown will affect school kids

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 