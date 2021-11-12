Gujarat POCSO court delivers quick judgement, sentences man to life in 29 days

A Pocso court on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for raping a 4-year-old girl in Surat, in a record 29 days since the FIR was registered.

It also ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the survivor’s family. The special court of Prakashchandra Kala found Hanuman Nishad guilty of raping the girl on October 12. The victim was found abandoned in an industrial area.

The order states that although Nishad has no criminal antecedent the offence, which has been proved against him, is against a minor girl. It says that these types of incidents are on the rise as helpless minor girls are not able to defend themselves, which makes such offences more serious. The court observed that the survivor will remain affected forever in her life and showing mercy to the accused would give a wrong message to society.

“To get the verdict in record time, the court held hearings till 12 in the night. In a record three days, the court examined 35 witnesses. This exercise was done only with the purpose to get speedy justice and send a strong message to perpetrators of such crimes,” the public prosecutor said.

