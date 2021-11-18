Gurugram gurdwara opens doors for Muslims for namaz

Gurugram gurdwara opens doors for Muslim brothers to offer namaz

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid a row over offering namaz in public and open spaces, the Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram has decided to offer its premises to Muslims for Friday prayers. 

"It's 'Guru Ghar', open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn't be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer 'Jumme ki namaz'," Sherdil Singh Sidhu Gurudwara president is quoted as saying by ANI

Earlier, the Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites.

